Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Musician and composer Herman Rijks will perform in Malaga. SUR
Beethoven, Chopin and Vangelis musical extravaganza in Malaga
Music

Beethoven, Chopin and Vangelis musical extravaganza in Malaga

Dutch musician Hermane will present a piano, synthesiser and gong concert at La Cochera Cabaret on Friday 22 December

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Malaga

Friday, 8 December 2023, 12:27

Compartir

Multi-instrumentalist Herman Rijks, who performs under the name of 'Hermane', will present his latest musical extravaganza, Between Chopin and Vangelis, at La Cochera Cabaret (Malaga) on Friday 22 December. The Dutch musician, who has lived on the Costa del Sol since 2003, will present a piano, synthesiser and gong concert that will be based on the music of Chopin, Beethoven, Zimmer and Vangelis, although with a "prodigious fusion" of rock, blues, pop and soul.

The composer seeks to go beyond the typical "four repeated chords" that are so common in contemporary music. His goal is to create virtuoso pieces, inspired by a broad musical background. He spent more than 30 years working and studying in Latin America, the USA, Eastern Europe and several African countries, soaking up the traditional music of each country. Travelling all over the world has influenced his musical style, and this is obvious with his latest show.

Hermane will explain where and how each particular song materialised, giving an insight into the creative process behind his "kaleidoscope of sounds".

The composer has enjoyed success with his last two previous shows on the coast, and this year's concert will be a warm-up for his tour of The Netherlands in 2024.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 7pm, cost 12 euros, although the first 80 seats sold will have the special price of six euros.

www.hermane.info

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Why is today, 8 December, a public holiday in Spain?
  2. 2 More hotels remain open during winter season on the Costa del Sol due to ongoing high demand
  3. 3 Water restrictions on Costa del Sol affect some towns more than others
  4. 4 Spain's major supermarket chain Mercadona continues to grow in Portugal
  5. 5 Stock up on gourmet goodies from across Malaga province for Christmas
  6. 6 'Malaga is now one of the Spanish destinations that Americans visit the most'
  7. 7 Nerja club in mourning after young athlete dies in quad bike accident
  8. 8 New Nordic Cup sailing regatta gets under way in Puerto Banús
  9. 9 Where to see living nativity scenes across Malaga province
  10. 10 Young Malaga CF side through to next round of Spain's Copa del Rey

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad