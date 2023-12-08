Beethoven, Chopin and Vangelis musical extravaganza in Malaga

Tony Bryant Malaga Friday, 8 December 2023, 12:27 Compartir Copiar enlace

Multi-instrumentalist Herman Rijks, who performs under the name of 'Hermane', will present his latest musical extravaganza, Between Chopin and Vangelis, at La Cochera Cabaret (Malaga) on Friday 22 December. The Dutch musician, who has lived on the Costa del Sol since 2003, will present a piano, synthesiser and gong concert that will be based on the music of Chopin, Beethoven, Zimmer and Vangelis, although with a "prodigious fusion" of rock, blues, pop and soul.

The composer seeks to go beyond the typical "four repeated chords" that are so common in contemporary music. His goal is to create virtuoso pieces, inspired by a broad musical background. He spent more than 30 years working and studying in Latin America, the USA, Eastern Europe and several African countries, soaking up the traditional music of each country. Travelling all over the world has influenced his musical style, and this is obvious with his latest show.

Hermane will explain where and how each particular song materialised, giving an insight into the creative process behind his "kaleidoscope of sounds".

The composer has enjoyed success with his last two previous shows on the coast, and this year's concert will be a warm-up for his tour of The Netherlands in 2024.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 7pm, cost 12 euros, although the first 80 seats sold will have the special price of six euros.

www.hermane.info