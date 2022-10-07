Artsenal Inoxis throws open its doors for new exhibition The gallery us holding its Autumn Exhibition that can be viewed until 20 December

The Artsenal Inoxis art gallery in Alhaurín el Grande is holding its Autumn Exhibition, a collection of paintings and sculptures that includes the works of more than ten local artists that can be viewed until Tuesday 20 December.

The exhibition includes the special participation of a young artist called Emile, who is presenting her Mis Amigos con Amor collection, a series of colourful children's themed paintings.

Others taking part are established silk screen artist Chandy Haggett, whose works depict beautiful landscapes and scenes of the traditional way of life that exists in the Andalusian countryside; contemporary artist Silke Gonzalez Leon; whose colourful abstract works reflect positive and powerful energy from encounters with nature; and Ángel Zabala, a Murcian artist known for his wire mesh sculptures of animals.

The exhibition, which is free, can be viewed from Sunday to Thursday between 5pm and 10pm, and between 7pm and 12pm on Friday and Saturday.