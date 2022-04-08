The Arts Society of Nerja's Ukrainian Rhapsody The music of Ukraine will be presented in this 40-minute documentary based on an artistic project led by Ukrainian pianist Natalya Pasichnyk

The Arts Society of Nerja will be holding a special event on Tuesday 12 April at the town's Centro Cultural on Calle Granada, to recognise the music of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Rhapsody - a Journey into Ukrainian Classical Music will be presented by Arts Society committee member Andreas Eckman, a retired Swedish ambassador.

The 40-minute documentary, produced in 2017, is based on an artistic project led by Ukrainian pianist Natalya Pasichnyk, in which leading Ukrainian and Swedish musicians speak about the country's composers and classical music, with pictures and interviews from Ukraine in the past and present.

After the film Andreas will give a short talk about the background of the war, Ukrainian history, society and culture.

While the society points out that this is not a fundraising event, information will be given on how to support charities helping Ukrainian refugees in the local area and in Ukraine.

A local project, the Axarquia Ukrainian Family Support, will also be presented.

The event is free for members and non members. For further information visit: www.theartssocietynerja.com.