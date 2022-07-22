Antequera welcomes return of the Cambaya Blues Festival One of the oldest events of its kind in Spain, the festival takes place on 29 and 30 July

Boogie, swing and good old-fashioned blues return to Antequera at the end of July, when the town hosts the Cambaya Blues Festival in its full format for the first time in three years.

The well-established blues extravaganza, which is free, is celebrating its 32nd edition this year and will once again take place in the Plaza Santa María.

This festival is one of the oldest events of its kind in Spain and it attracts many of the genre's most formidable bands and musicians.

The festival gets going at 10.30pm on Friday 29 July with Malaga's most celebrated blues outfit, The Blue Stompers Jump Review. The band, who have recently recorded their latest CD - Never Give Up - have built up a strong following on the local music scene due to their originality and incredible musicianship.

They will be followed by the César Crespo Trio, whose founding member performed at the very first edition of the festival; and La Blues Band de Granada, a veteran ensemble who have been performing together for more than 35 years.

The music continues on Saturday (30th) with Los Andabluses, an eight-piece band that formed at the end of the 1990s. This band has earned its reputation playing at some of the most respected national blues festivals. Their repertoire is a mixture of renowned songs by musicians such as BB King, and their own compositions.

The festival will close with a performance by El Oso de Benalúa y sus Sabandijas, a quartet led by Tony Travé, one of the most recognised bluesmen in Andalucía. The band recreates the electric blues classics of the 1950s and '60s, which includes the music of John Lee Hooker, Muddy Waters and Hound Dog Taylor.