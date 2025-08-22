Antequera traditional summer fair gears up this weekend The five-days of festivities, which began on Wednesday, are held on Paseo Real and the fairground until Sunday

The Antequera summer fair is now in full swing, five days of festivities held on the Paseo Real and the fairground until Sunday (24 August). Over the weekend, visitors will enjoy performances by local groups and artists, in addition to the concerts on the main stage of the fairground. This year's lineup includes top national performers like David Civera, Marta Santos, Pepe y Vizio and Paco Candela.

The daytime fair offers a series of activities focused on promoting local folklore, with copla shows, flamenco recitals, horseback riding and family and children's performances. Other events include the 10th national 'porra Antequerana' (cold soup typical of Antequera) contest; wine tasting afternoons at the Cortijo La Fuente winery; the tenth flamenco dress competition; and a Hawaiian party, among other things.

The plaza de toros will host bullfights on Saturday, when Andy Cartagena and Diego Ventur go head-to-head; while on Sunday, a grand procession along the Alameda to the bullring will end with the traditional Goyaesque bullfight, with Curro Díaz, Emilio de Justo and Marco Pérez. Both fights begin at 7.30pm.

The nighttime fair offers all the colour and excitement of a quintessential Andalusian festivity, with brightly decorated 'casetas' blaring out light flamenco, rumba and sevillanas, along with the fairground attractions and all the razzmatazz of the stalls.

The fair will officially close at midnight on Sunday with a spectacular firework display.

On Monday 25 August, 'children's day', the price of the fairground attractions will be reduced; while between 8.30pm and 10.30pm, people with autism spectrum disorders will be able to enjoy a noise-free fair.

