An intimate night with Eurovision star Johnny Logan

Tony Bryant MARBELLA. Friday, 6 March 2026, 11:22 Share

Three times Eurovision Song Contest winner Johnny Logan is heading to the Costa del Sol next month for a performance during his current European tour. The concert takes place at the Club Med Magna Marbella venue on Easter Sunday (4 April) and tickets for the show, which is limited to 300 seats, are now on sale.

The concert will take the audience on a journey through the Australian-born Irish singer, songwriter and musician's long career, which began when he first attempted to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1979. Although he placed third in the Irish National Final with the song Angie, he was voted Ireland's best new male artist by readers of The Connaught Telegraph the same year.

Known for his mixture of pop and Celtic music, Logan went on to win the Eurovision in 1980 and in 1987, and he also composed the winning song for Ireland (Why Me?) in 1992.

After triumphing in 1980 with What's Another Year, which topped the charts in eight countries, his second success, Hold Me Now (voted as the third most popular song in Eurovision history) became a major European hit and reached number two in the UK charts.

Logan continued to record and tour, securing his status as one of Ireland's most successful singers, gaining a large following throughout Europe, particularly in Scandinavian countries.

Tickets for the concert in Marbella, which starts at 7pm, are available in several packages, including a VIP all-inclusive pass and a premium option.

www.marbellaclubprive.com