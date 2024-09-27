An international evening of poetry in the Axarquía

Salvador Rueda evening at the poet's house in Benaque in 2023.

Jennie Rhodes Vélez-Málaga Friday, 27 September 2024, 13:01 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

An evening of poetry and music celebrating the life of one of Spain's best-loved poets, Salvador Rueda, who was born in Benaque in the Axarquía in 1857, is taking place on Saturday 5 October at the Cerro San Cristóbal auditorium in Vélez-Málaga.

British writer and poet Christopher Reid and Irish poet Rósín Tierney will be reading in English and Axarquía-based poet Ana Melendo Lecea will be reading in French.

There is also music by the band Swingate as well as poetry readings in Spanish. 'Rueda que te Rueda' starts at 8.30pm and is free.