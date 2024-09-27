Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Salvador Rueda evening at the poet's house in Benaque in 2023. Jennie Rhodes.
An international evening of poetry in the Axarquía
Art and culture

An international evening of poetry in the Axarquía

British, Irish, French and Spanish poets will be celebrating the life of Salvador Rueda who was born in the small Malaga village of Benaque

Jennie Rhodes

Vélez-Málaga

Friday, 27 September 2024, 13:01

Opciones para compartir

An evening of poetry and music celebrating the life of one of Spain's best-loved poets, Salvador Rueda, who was born in Benaque in the Axarquía in 1857, is taking place on Saturday 5 October at the Cerro San Cristóbal auditorium in Vélez-Málaga.

British writer and poet Christopher Reid and Irish poet Rósín Tierney will be reading in English and Axarquía-based poet Ana Melendo Lecea will be reading in French.

There is also music by the band Swingate as well as poetry readings in Spanish. 'Rueda que te Rueda' starts at 8.30pm and is free.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Criticism of Spain's new tourist registration rules heightens as start date is delayed
  2. 2 A flying machine made in Andalucía
  3. 3 A tasty celebration of international culture in the Axarquía mountains
  4. 4 Sophia Loren, a career that began in Spain
  5. 5 Hotel guests paid 147 euros per night on average for a hotel room in Spain in August
  6. 6 Biometric controls at Gibraltar border raise concerns in neighbouring Spanish town
  7. 7 Deborah Kerr: A life of tranquillity in the Marbella hills
  8. 8 Costa del Sol town hall approves average 25% pay rise for councillors
  9. 9 Torremolinos prepares to celebrate its patron with traditional festivities during San Miguel fair
  10. 10 Malaga and Costa del Sol towns mark tourism day with free entry to museums and sites

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad