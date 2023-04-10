Alhaurín el Grande art space hosts spring exhibition The Artsenal Inoxis art space features a collection of work by some of the province's most established expat and Spanish artists

The Artsenal Inoxis art space in Alhaurín el Grande has launched its spring exhibition, a collection of work by some of the province's most established expat and Spanish artists.

The exhibition, which was inaugurated on Saturday (1 April), will bring together paintings and sculptures by artists such as Chandy Haggett, known for her popular screen prints depicting the customs and traditions of rural Andalucía; the Mijas-based Polish artist, Aga Strauss, whose paintings are inspired by insomnia and pain; and a collection of works by the late German sculptor, Gunter, a former resident of the town who died in 2020.

Other artists exhibiting are Fernando Ramos, Marianne Praet, Entegux, Daniel Brunner, Jolanda B and Robert Heidegger, one of the co-founders of the space.

The exhibition, which is free, can be visited Thursday to Sunday between 7pm and 11pm.

As a platform for all artistic expression, which was set up by a group of like-minded artists, Artsenal Inoxis offers local artists a chance to showcase their works. Since its inception in June 2022, the association has promoted more than 50 artists with exhibitions and fashion shows.