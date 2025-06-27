Addressing autism through circus, music and dance

Tony Bryant Torremolinos. Friday, 27 June 2025, 09:52 Compartir

As part of the 9th Malaga circus theatre festival, Cirkorama, which is being held at different locations in the province throughout the summer, Parque de la Batería in Torremolinos will host Xpectro, a performance by the Zen del Sur company tonight (Friday). The show is a multidisciplinary performance that addresses autism and other forms of neurodiversity through a creative and educational lens.

The performance relays the story of two neurodivergent individuals who, through circus, music and dance, communicate, connect and express their emotions, while also confronting their fears and challenges. The production encourages reflection on the power of art as a means of approaching the unknown, helping to perceive difference as an opportunity to learn and discover new ways of relating to others.

The performance seeks to immerse the audience in the sensory world of autism and neurodivergence through a creative and positive approach, while also portraying the underlying challenges that are part of everyday life, such as emotional regulation, resilience, social exclusion and bullying.

Zen del Sur is a contemporary circus company known for the versatility of its artists, the sensitivity they convey on stage and their ability to create a strong connection between music and physical movement. The company blends acrobatic and contemporary movement languages, placing great emphasis on music as a key element that enhances the emotional content of their works.

The show, which is free, starts at 8.30pm.