10th edition of the Ruta del Rock gets under way in Torremolinos The six-day live music festival will present more than 40 bands at various bars, restaurants and hotels in town

Torremolinos will become the epicentre of live music this weekend, when the 10th edition of the Ruta del Rock gets under way.

Organised by the cultural department of the town hall and the Friends of Jammin Cultural Association Torremolinos, the six-day live music festival will present more than 40 bands and singers - ten of which are from Torremolinos - at various bars, restaurants and hotels in town.

A wide variety of musical genres will be represented, including soul, funk, reggae, jazz, pop, rock and flamenco

The twice-yearly music festival has gained momentum since it began in 2015, and this edition will present more bands than ever before, while nine more venues will participate in the initiative.

Among the venues participating in this edition of the festival are Bar Amsterdam, Restaurante Colonia, Cervecería Twister, Branigans Pub, El Caballo Andaluz, The Galloping Major and the Hotel Barracuda.

Indoor and alfresco gigs

The festival gives bars and restaurants a chance to promote live music without the usual shackles of the entertainment laws. Bar owners can opt for the concerts to be held inside their establishments, or alfresco on their terraces.

The festival will be held from Friday (today) until Sunday 22 May between 5pm and 10pm, and will continue the following weekend at the same time.

Performance times are staggered in order to give music fans the chance to enjoy the different acts on the route.

Some of the province’s most popular bands will perform on the circuit, which will incorporate establishments in the town centre, Carihuela, Playamar, Los Álamos and Bajondillo.

These will include Antonio Manzana, who performs music associated with his father, Mazanita, one of Malaga’s most celebrated Rumba singers; and The Silver Beats, a tribute to The Beatles.

Many musicians from the local expat music circuit will perform at the festival, including Suzette Moncrief, one of the coast’s most renowned singers of soul, jazz and rock.

Others will include the celebrated guitarist and singer, Switch; and the Soul Sisters, a trio from Benalmádena who reproduce the hits of some of soul and Motown’s most formidable performers.

These will be joined by Malaga rockers, The Money Makers, a group that performs music from the 1950s to present day; Stereo 80, a tribute to the groups of the eighties, including The Police, Bon Jovi, Queen and Guns N’ Roses; and El Trio del Saco, a powerful rock and blues outfit celebrated for their renditions of Jimmy Hendrix and Gary Moore classics.

For a full schedule of the festival, see www.torremolinoscultura.es