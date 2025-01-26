Authorities restate commitment to Malaga city football stadium as a 2030 World Cup venue

Antonio Góngora Malaga Sunday, 26 January 2025, 07:20 Compartir

The three governing institutions that jointly own La Rosaleda stadium, the home of Malaga CF, in the city have taken a new step forward to restate their commitment to the project in the face of the comments that have arisen about the possibility that the rug might be pulled from under them to have the Malaga stadium as a world cup venue. In a joint declaration they have again made a public guarantee that Malaga is solidly part of the project to host the 2030 World Cup alongside the other venues featured across Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

The Junta de Andalucía, Malaga city hall and the provincial authority (Diputación) justify the drafting of this document on the basis of the information that has appeared about the doubts that exist in relation to certain venues with the aim of replacing some of them with Valencia. The second set of doubts, some even stated by FIFA, is that the number of football pitches to be used for this event might be reduced. The tally currently stands at 20 (11 in Spain, six in Morocco and three in Portugal).

The joint statement reminds us of the process that the venues chosen in recent years have gone through and insist that they, as joint institutional owners of La Rosaleda, have everything in hand to meet the objectives in due time and to standard. "The deadlines are guaranteed to be met, as well as the technical, financial and sporting requirements for the new Rosaleda to host the 2030 World Cup," they state emphatically.

Part of Spain's bid to host the 2030 World Cup since the beginning

They also explain how the Malaga CF team is planning to vacate the stadium during the construction work, as it is would be incompatible to have the work being carried out alongside football matches. The Blue and Whites will therefore move to the athletics stadium, where additional stands will be installed during the essential period to ensure that the Martiricos club loses as few seats as possible.

The joint institutional declaration on hosting the 2030 World Cup in Malaga in full is as follows:

"In view of the questions raised by different media and in order to stop any kind of speculation and self-interested hoaxes on the matter, the three public institutions that own the La Rosaleda stadium (Junta de Andalucía, Malaga city council and Malaga's provincial authority) have agreed to issue the following institutional declaration:

La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga has been part of Spain's bid to host the 2030 World Cup since the beginning, a bid that was officially confirmed by FIFA, along with Portugal and Morocco, at an extraordinary meeting held on 11 December 2024. At all times over the years, the Junta de Andalucía, Malaga city council and the provincial authority have shown their unquestionable support for this candidacy and have worked together loyally to ensure that La Rosaleda is one of the venues.

The commitment of the three administrations is firm and unequivocal with the necessary work for the extension, improvement and modernisation of the sports complex and its adaptation, and that of its immediate surroundings, to all the requirements of FIFA, guaranteeing its financing with public funds, without prejudice to the possibility of private collaboration options in the future, which are already being studied. There is, therefore, no doubt about the financial and sporting viability of the project.

Equal owners

The three institutions, equal owners of the stadium, have been working over the last few years on the planning and design of the complex urban and architectural operation that will provide the city, the province and Andalucía with a sustainable, modern and functional stadium on a par with the best sports venues in Europe. All kinds of aspects are being considered in the development of the project: technical, sporting, urban, environmental, social, economic-financial, legal, mobility, tourism, etc.

At the same time, and in contact with the club's management team and La Liga, work has been carried out to ensure that Malaga CF, the province's main football team, has a viable alternative with the least possible sporting and economic impact to play its official matches while the work at La Rosaleda lasts.

The three governing bodies, as they have demonstrated in recent years, support, recognise and value the importance of Malaga CF being able to continue competing and developing its sporting project with guarantees, with the aim of promotion to the top flight as soon as possible, as befits the history of the club, the status of its fans and a city and province such as Malaga.

With all these objectives in mind, and in order to evaluate the different possibilities for La Rosaleda, a specialised consultancy was contracted for 168,788.95 euros, while the municipal technicians worked on the options for expansion and improvement offered by the Ciudad de Málaga stadium as the provisional home of Malaga CF.

It is guaranteed that the deadlines will be met

As a sign of this constant work and unquestionable commitment, the Junta de Andalucía is studying the Declaration of Autonomous Interest of the project for the new La Rosaleda stadium in order to speed up the administrative procedures, and an agreement will soon be signed for the financing of the works by the three institutions that own the stadium.

In addition, a press conference will be held to announce all the details of the agreement, the preliminary project for the new La Rosaleda stadium and the technical alternatives for the extension and adaptation of the Ciudad de Málaga stadium to host Malaga CF matches while work on the Martiricos stadium continues.

With all of the above, it is guaranteed that the deadlines will be met, as well as the technical, financial and sporting requirements for the new La Rosaleda to host the 2030 World Cup, so the three administrations want to show their confidence in the commitment expressed by the Royal Spanish Football Federation, given that the city has been fulfilling all the requirements and passing all the filters imposed to date.

Costa del Sol is one of the main tourist destinations in the world

The administrations also consider it important to remember that the Costa del Sol is one of the main tourist destinations in the world and Malaga Airport is the third busiest in Spain, with direct flights to 140 destinations around the world. What is more, Malaga is the best connected city with the other two World Cup host countries, with daily links to North Africa and also close by road to Portugal, as well as flights to Lisbon and Porto.

Malaga province welcomed 14.5 million tourists in 2024, of which 60% were foreigners of many nationalities. It also has a significant population of foreign residents, almost 400,000 people, which is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, with British, Moroccan, French, Italian, German, Nordic and Latin American as the main nationalities present here.

For all these reasons, the success of the 2030 World Cup in Malaga, a perfect showcase, is guaranteed."