Marbella's Ángel Hidalgo in action. DP World Tour
Golf

Watch as Marbella's Ángel Hidalgo shines with hole-in-one at British Masters

The golfer thrilled crowds at The Belfry with the shot of the day and went on to finish as the leading Spaniard

Pedro Luis Alonso

Malaga

Monday, 25 August 2025, 13:41

Ángel Hidalgo produced the standout moment of the British Masters on Saturday with a spectacular hole-in-one at the seventh hole in The Belfry.

The Marbella-born golfer lifted his arms in celebration, embraced his caddie and received a huge ovation from the crowd after his shot found the cup.

The 27-year-old, who plays on the DP World Tour, began the final round on Sunday in 21st place at six under par, six shots behind the leader Matt Fitzpatrick.

He went on to card a two-under-par round of 70 on the final day to finish as the best-placed Spaniard in the tournament at joint 13th at eight under.

Hidalgo already has notable success on his CV, including victory at the 2024 Acciona Open de España after a play-off against Jon Rahm. He also won the 2021 German Challenge on the Challenge Tour and secured qualification for this year’s Open Championship.

The British Masters formed part of the DP World Tour schedule, with Sweden's Alex Norén eventually claiming the title.

