Vista Hermosa victorious in the Golf Interclubs Children's Championship

The Vista Hermosa team holding their trophies. SUR
Vista Hermosa victorious in the Golf Interclubs Children&#039;s Championship
The young golfing championships were held at the prestigious Lauro Golf course in Alhaurín de la Torre between 29 and 30 August

SUR in English

Alhaurín de la Torre

Friday, 6 September 2024, 13:18

The Campeonato de España Interclubes Infantil 2024 (Spanish Interclub Championship for Children 2024) has concluded with a resounding success for the team of the Real Club de Golf Vista Hermosa.

The young golfing championships were held at the prestigious Lauro Golf course in Alhaurín de la Torre between 29 and 30 August.

The Vista Hermosa team, all aged between 12 and 13 years, were formed by Joaquín Beltrán, José Miguel Bernal, Marta Estevan and Alba Camacho. They achieved a result on the second and final day of the competition of 288 strokes, making a total of 509 strokes, 15 fewer than the runners-up, the Real Sociedad Hípica Española Club de Campo.

In third place was the Real Club de Golf El Prat with 525 accumulated strokes.

