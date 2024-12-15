Vincent Kipkorir claims crown at biggest Malaga Marathon in history

Marina Rivas Malaga Sunday, 15 December 2024, 20:54

Kenyan runner Vincent Kipkorir emerged victorious in the biggest-ever Generali Malaga Marathon this Sunday afternoon, finishing in 2:08:05, just 29 seconds shy of the event’s record set by Mark Korir in 2021. Despite improved weather conditions and a refined course, the elusive record remained unbroken.

The elite race began with a high tempo under cool but sunny skies, as temperatures hovered around 9°C with little wind. Kipkorir led a Kenyan clean sweep of the men’s podium, beating compatriots Micah Kipkosgei (2:09:21) and Andrew Rotich (2:10:20).

Paul Chelimo, a two-time Olympic medallist and one of the pre-race favourites, struggled in his marathon debut, finishing 10th in 2:18:08.

Meanwhile, in the women’s race, 20-year-old Ethiopian Aynalem Desta took the title with a time of 2:25:10, narrowly missing the female record of 2:24:50. Desta broke away in the final stages, finishing nearly a minute ahead of runner-up Adanech Mekonnen (2:26:01) and bronze medallist Gojjam Tsegaye (2:26:13).

The highest-placed Spanish runners were David Martín (12th, 2:22:21) and Marta Bote (11th in the women’s race, 2:45:22).

Full marathon results:

In the accompanying half marathon, there was controversy as pacemaker Alfie Manthorpe appeared to set a new course record of 1:02:29, only to be disqualified for being registered in the full marathon. Jack Wood ultimately claimed victory in 1:06:25. Among the women, Tessa McCormick won with 1:15:17.

Half marathon results:

Biggest turnout in history

The Generali Malaga Marathon saw its biggest turnout in history, with 16,000 registered participants. The marathon’s scale was highlighted as it took nearly 10 minutes for all runners to cross the start line.

Of the 16,000 entries, 12,800 took part and 12,255 reached the finish line. Organisers had hoped for new course records, investing in a strong elite field and fine-tuning the circuit, but, ultimately, the results fell just short.

However, with such an impressive turnout, the Malaga Marathon has solidified its reputation as a standout event on Spain’s sporting calendar. With a vibrant atmosphere and strong community support attracting world-class athletes, hopes remain high that future editions will see the long-standing course records finally fall.