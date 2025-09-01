VAR drama as Antequera CF play out goalless thriller in season opener

Jorge Garrido Malaga Monday, 1 September 2025, 08:14 Share

Antequera CF played out a 0-0 draw with Cartagena in their Primera RFEF season opener at El Maulí on Sunday.

Despite dominating possession, the home side couldn't find a breakthrough, while Cartagena, recently relegated from Segunda, created the clearest scoring chances.

The newly introduced VAR system, operating via challenge requests similar to tennis or basketball, played a pivotal role. It disallowed one goal for Antequera’s Álex Rubio and two for Cartagena.

A penalty appeal from the visitors in stoppage time was also rejected.

The point is a creditable start for Antequera, who fielded a largely new-look side following last season’s impressive campaign, which resulted in the departure of their manager.

They travel to Tarazona next Sunday, who were beaten 1-0 by Hércules at the Rico Pérez.