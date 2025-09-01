VAR drama as Antequera CF play out goalless thriller in season opener
The inland Malaga province side held promotion-chasing Cartagena to a 0-0 draw at El Maulí, with the new video assistant referee system ruling out three goals
Jorge Garrido
Malaga
Monday, 1 September 2025, 08:14
Antequera CF played out a 0-0 draw with Cartagena in their Primera RFEF season opener at El Maulí on Sunday.
Despite dominating possession, the home side couldn't find a breakthrough, while Cartagena, recently relegated from Segunda, created the clearest scoring chances.
The newly introduced VAR system, operating via challenge requests similar to tennis or basketball, played a pivotal role. It disallowed one goal for Antequera’s Álex Rubio and two for Cartagena.
A penalty appeal from the visitors in stoppage time was also rejected.
The point is a creditable start for Antequera, who fielded a largely new-look side following last season’s impressive campaign, which resulted in the departure of their manager.
They travel to Tarazona next Sunday, who were beaten 1-0 by Hércules at the Rico Pérez.
