Antequera's Biabiany holds off his opponent. Antonio J. Guerrero
Football

VAR drama as Antequera CF play out goalless thriller in season opener

The inland Malaga province side held promotion-chasing Cartagena to a 0-0 draw at El Maulí, with the new video assistant referee system ruling out three goals

Jorge Garrido

Malaga

Monday, 1 September 2025, 08:14

Antequera CF played out a 0-0 draw with Cartagena in their Primera RFEF season opener at El Maulí on Sunday.

Despite dominating possession, the home side couldn't find a breakthrough, while Cartagena, recently relegated from Segunda, created the clearest scoring chances.

The newly introduced VAR system, operating via challenge requests similar to tennis or basketball, played a pivotal role. It disallowed one goal for Antequera’s Álex Rubio and two for Cartagena.

A penalty appeal from the visitors in stoppage time was also rejected.

The point is a creditable start for Antequera, who fielded a largely new-look side following last season’s impressive campaign, which resulted in the departure of their manager.

They travel to Tarazona next Sunday, who were beaten 1-0 by Hércules at the Rico Pérez.

