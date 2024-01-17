Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Migue Fernández
Basketball

Unicaja to get Copa del Rey defence under way with a repeat of last year's final

The basketball tournament will take place at the Palacio de los Deportes in Malaga city from 15 to 18 February

Nacho Carmona

Malaga

Wednesday, 17 January 2024, 21:09

Unicaja’s Copa del Rey defence will get under way on home territory on Friday 16 February with a repeat of last year’s basketball final against Lenovo Tenerife.

The one-off game (as well as the tournament, for the fifth time) will take place at the Palacio de los Deportes in Malaga city from 9pm, and will be the last quarter-final game to take place, as announced during the draw which was held on Monday at the Auditorio del Museo Picasso.

If the Malaga-based team get past the Canary Islanders, they’ll face either Barcelona or Baxi Manresa in the semi-final, taking place the following day, also at 9pm.

On the other side of the draw, Real Madrid and UCAM Murcia face off in the first quarter-final on the Thursday (6pm), followed by Gran Canaria and Valencia at 9pm.

The draw leaves the prospect open for a Clásico or a Canarian derby in the final on the Sunday.

