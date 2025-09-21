Unicaja defend Intercontinental Cup crown with comeback win in Singapore

The Unicaja squad celebrate their victory in Singapore on Sunday.

Juan Calderón Singapore Sunday, 21 September 2025, 22:12

Malaga basketball team Unicaja lifted their second FIBA Intercontinental Cup on Sunday, defeating NBA G League United 71-61 in Singapore. They overcame a poor start with a dominant third quarter to confirm their status as one of the most successful Spanish clubs of recent times.

The final began in an unexpected fashion as G League United punished Unicaja’s slow start. The Spanish team went four minutes without scoring and trailed 0-10 before coach Ibon Navarro was forced to call an early timeout.

Missed shots and struggles against the Americans’ zone defence left them behind 11-21 at the end of the first quarter.

Momentum shifted in the second period. Tyler Kalinoski sparked a 9-2 run and Bosnian forward Nihad Djedovic added vital points alongside Kendrick Perry, allowing Unicaja to close the gap to 33-36 at half time.

From that moment, G League United lost their rhythm, with only Ethan Hunt troubling the Unicaja defence.

Turning point

The turning point came in the third quarter when Unicaja overwhelmed their opponents with energy and accuracy.

Killian Tillie combined with Kalinoski’s outside shooting to complete the comeback, while Polish centre Aleksander Balcerowski anchored the defence. By the end of the period, Unicaja led 56-41 and looked on course for the title.

Although Chasson Randle and Jaden Shackelford briefly reduced the deficit early in the fourth quarter, Unicaja responded through Kalinoski (later named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player) and Perry. James Webb’s late three-pointer sealed the win as the Spaniards controlled the closing stages.

The Malaga side have now collected seven trophies since February 2023. During a time when the squad has undergone significant changes, the triumph reinforces their reputation on the international stage and brings supporters an early-season celebration.