Carter, during Unicaja's resounding win on Sunday. Migue Fernández
Unicaja claim regular season championship title for the only the second time

Unicaja claim regular season championship title for the only the second time

The Malaga basketball team must now take on BAXI Manresa in the play-off quarter-finals in their pursuit of the Liga ACB trophy

Pedro Luis Alonso

Monday, 13 May 2024, 10:09

Unicaja finished the Liga ACB regular season as winners for only the second time in their history on Sunday after a resounding 93-69 victory over Zunder Palencia.

The hosts' victory was propelled by an outstanding performance beyond the arc, setting a team record with seventeen three-pointers.

Despite a valiant effort by the bottom-ranked Palencia team, who displayed commendable support from their travelling fans, the encounter was an unfair match-up and the outcome was a mere formality.

Huge turnaround in fortunes

Finishing top of the table comes as little surprise given the Malaga-based basketball side's stellar performance in recent months.

Their dominance has not only revitalised fan support but also shattered previous records, with 28 wins out of 34 games, setting a new benchmark in the club's history.

That's said, the stark transformation undergone by the team in just two years is remarkable. This is the same team that, not long ago, almost dropped out of the top flight, only to be saved by astute player acquisitions.

Now, with their eyes set on a second league title, Unicaja's supporters eagerly anticipate the upcoming playoffs.

Home advantage

As they pursue just the second championship title in their history, Unicaja must now take on BAXI Manresa in the quarter-finals with home-court advantage - a crucial factor that proved decisive in their championship run in 2006.

Avoiding a potentially daunting matchup against Baskonia, a EuroLeague contender, Unicaja will now tackle the first play-offs quarter-final this Thursday with huge confidence and a strategic advantage.

