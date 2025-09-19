Ukraine women dump Spain out of Billie Jean King Cup in Shenzhen

Enric Gardiner Madrid Friday, 19 September 2025, 10:42 Share

Ukraine reached their first ever Billie Jean King Cup semi-final after defeats for Spain's Jessica Bouzas and Paula Badosa against Marta Kostyuk and Elina Svitolina in Shenzhen on Wednesday.

Carla Suárez's squad's campaign ended in the quarter-finals as Ukraine proved too strong on the indoor hard courts in China. Kostyuk defeated Bouzas 7-6 (3) 6-2 before Svitolina overcame Badosa 5-7 6-2 7-5 to seal a historic win for the Ukrainians, who advanced to the last four for the first time in the competition's history.

Bouzas had early breaks in both sets but could not sustain her advantage, while Badosa, returning after more than two months out, pushed Svitolina for over two hours.

The Spaniard had a chance to break at 5-5 in the decider but Svitolina responded to close out the match.

Ukraine will face defending champions Italy in the semi-finals.

Spain last won the tournament in 1998 and have not reached the final since 2008.