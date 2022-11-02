Spain retain their U-17 Women’s World Cup football title The Spanish national team narrowly defeated Colombia 1-0 thanks to a late own goal during the final held in India

Spain’s U-17 women’s team have retained their World Cup title after beating Colombia in the final last Sunday in India.

The Spanish side came into the game having booked their place in the final by narrowly beating Germany in what was a hard-fought match. Lucía Corrales sealed La Roja’s ticket thanks to a decisive, last-minute goal.

Colombia also struggled to get past Nigeria in their semi-final, only sealing qualification after an intense penalty shoot-out.

The final, which was played in Navi Mumbai, was closely contested. Spain seemed to open the scoring just a few minutes into the second half, but the goal was disallowed after the VAR overturned it, as the ball had come off the hand of Cristina Librán before making its way into the back of the net.

La Roja would have to wait until the 82nd minute until they could break the deadlock and when everything was pointing towards extra time.

Barcelona player Laia Martret’s shot came off opposition defender Ana María Guzmán, whose touch was enough to deflect the ball past the Colombian goalkeeper and into the net, eventually giving Spain the lead and allowing them to take the win.

Continued success

The latest feat marks another Spanish youth team winning an important trophy, following the U-20’s team bringing home their first-ever World Cup back in August, when they defeated Japan 3-1 in the final.

The U-17 team repeated their 2018 success, when they won the world title for the first time by overcoming Mexico in the final.

Spain have also become the first country to win back-to-back U-17 World Cup titles, first held back in 2008.

The latest addition to their trophy cabinet also means that La Roja have equalled North Korea’s record of two U-17 World Cups, which they won in 2008 and 2016.