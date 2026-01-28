Two-time Tour de France champion crashes during Malaga training ride Jonas Vingegaard was being followed by a fan when he fell during training on Fuente de la Reina ahead of the UAE Tour and Volta a Catalunya

Jonas Vingegaard, two-time Tour de France winner and last year’s Vuelta champion, suffered a crash on Monday while training in Malaga on the Fuente de la Reina, a climb well known to local cyclists.

The Danish rider was reportedly trying to escape the wheel of a fan when he lost control in a sharp bend near the bottom of the descent.

Pedro García Fernández, the Malaga rider involved, posted on Strava that Vingegaard fell despite trying to avoid him. "You can be a professional but also be humble. Jonas fell trying to leave me behind on the descent, and I stopped to check if he was okay. He got annoyed that I was following his wheel," he wrote.

Vingegaard’s team, Visma-Lease a Bike, confirmed the crash and emphasised safety for riders during training.

"Jonas Vingegaard crashed during training on Monday. Fortunately, he is okay and did not sustain any serious injuries. In general, as a team we would like to urge fans on bikes to always put safety first. For both your own and others’ wellbeing, please allow riders to train and give them as much space and peace as possible," the team posted on X.

Vingegaard is in Andalucía preparing for the UAE Tour before taking on the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia later this season.