Benalmádena reduces residential burglaries with joint police campaign The operation, which involved 250 officers from the Torremolinos–Benalmádena National Police and the Benalmádena Local Police, resulted in a significant decrease in the number of reported burglaries

The campaign involved 250 officers from Benalmádena and Torremolinos.

Tony Bryant Monday, 26 January 2026, 12:22 Share

The National Police and Local Police of Benalmádena have coordinated efforts in recent weeks as part of a joint operation whose main objective has been the prevention of residential burglaries.

Officers from both forces have intensified their presence at strategic points around the town, with patrols concentraing on residential areas.

Some 52 checkpoints were set up, during which, 433 vehicles were checked. Four arrests were made for various offences, although none were related to crimes against property.

The operation, which began during the Christmas period, involved 250 officers from the Torremolinos–Benalmádena National Police station and the Benalmádena Local Police, “with a high level of cooperation between members of both forces”.

The increased police presence on the streets of the municipality has resulted in a significant decrease in the number of complaints filed at police stations regarding residential burglaries.

The town hall said this reflects the “strong collaboration” that has been taking place between both police forces in recent years, which “contributes to the safety and security of the residents and visitors of Benalmádena”.