Gibraltar National Mint to unveil historic Queen Elizabeth II centenary coins at World Money Fair

The Gibraltar National Mint will make a significant appearance at the World Money Fair 2026 in Berlin this week, where it will launch an exclusive circulating coin collection marking the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's birth.

The three-day event, running from 29 to 31 January, is the world's premier international numismatic gathering, attracting mints, central banks, designers, and collectors from around the globe. Gibraltar's participation represents a milestone moment for the territory's currency and strengthens its position in the international numismatic community.

The commemorative collection honours the late Queen Elizabeth II, who was born on April 21, 1926, and served as Queen of Gibraltar during her historic 70-year reign from 1952 until her death in 2022. She remains the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

Unprecedented artistic collaboration

The centenary issue features a remarkable collaboration between the Gibraltar National Mint, HM Government of Gibraltar, and sculptor Raphael Maklouf FRSA. Maklouf holds the rare distinction of having created three official images of Queen Elizabeth II for UK and overseas coinage, including two of the most widely recognised portraits used throughout her reign.

In a historic first, the collection unveils seven previously unreleased royal images of the late monarch, drawn directly from Maklouf's personal archives. Each image represents a different decade of the Queen's reign, creating an unprecedented visual chronicle of her life and the evolution of her image across a changing world.

The £1 collection also marks another world first: the first bi-metal £1 coin collection to feature every decade of the Queen's life within a single, consistent specification.

Government support

Sir Joseph Bossano, minister with responsibility for the Gibraltar National Mint, will personally attend the fair and address the international press during the Media Forum, highlighting the significance of the launch.

"Queen Elizabeth II's legacy is woven into the modern history of Gibraltar," Sir Joseph said ahead of the event. "This centenary coinage is a fitting tribute to a monarch whose lifelong service, dignity and constancy were admired around the world. The Gibraltar National Mint has produced a collection of exceptional historical and artistic value, one that reflects both our respect for Her Late Majesty and Gibraltar's proud numismatic tradition."

The collection combines historical significance, artistic merit and numismatic heritage, serving as a lasting tribute to one of the most influential figures of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries.