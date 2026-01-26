18-year-old man arrested in Malaga for assaulting partner in front of nine-month-old daughter

SUR Monday, 26 January 2026, 16:35 Share

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of gender-based violence after police allegedly witnessed him shaking his partner.

Officers were on patrol in the Bailén-Miraflores district of Malaga on 13 January at around 6.30pm when they spotted the disturbance through the window of a property.

The police entered and interviewed the young couple, who had been in a relationship for a year and a half. The two have a nine-month-old daughter, who witnessed the incident.

If you or someone you know is at risk of gender-based violence, the 016 phone line attends to all victims. The service is confidential, anonymous and does not appear on the phone bill.

In addition, victims can contact the city council's emergency legal assistance service for women (Suam), where they can find legal support (010 and 679 661 800). The two phone lines are available 24 hours a day, every day of the year.