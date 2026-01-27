Contract awarded for Nerja Parador renovation

Eugenio Cabezas Tuesday, 27 January 2026, 13:47 Share

The contract has been awarded for the complete renovation of the Parador de Nerja near Malaga on the Costa del Sol.

The contract includes a completion period of 24 months and stipulates the total modernisation of the premises, which opened in 1965 and will remain closed until 2028.

According to the announcement published on the Public Sector Contracting Platform, consulted by SUR, the contract has been awarded to Constructora San José S.A. for just over 29.4 million euros, including VAT.

Four bids were submitted for the contract and the winning company, which is based in Galicia, is the same one that is carrying out the comprehensive renovation of the old Lope de Vega theatre in Vélez-Málaga for 7.2 million euros.

The Parador de Turismo de Nerja has been closed since last October and it is currently being cleared of furniture and fixtures by a specialist company at a cost of 90,000 euros and these items will be transferred to the Parador in Ceuta.

The project includes the complete renovation of bedrooms and bathrooms, the upgrading of electrical, heating and sanitation installations and a reorganisation of common areas, gardens, swimming pool and car parks, as well as improvements to accessibility.

In statements made during a visit to the hotel in October 2025, the president of Paradores, Raquel Sánchez, said that the Nerja Parador "has been a benchmark, but the passage of time requires a complete renovation" to bring it up to current standards of quality, sustainability and efficiency.