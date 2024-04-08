Two race records smashed during Mount Calamorro Skyrace on Costa del Sol

Winners Sara Alonso and Roberto Delorenzi as they crossed the line on Saturday.

Two records were smashed on Saturday as the second instalment of this year's Merrell Skyrunner World Series took place across 27.5 kilometres and at an altitude of 2,270 metres on Monte Calamorro in Benalmádena.

Spain's Sara Alonso, representing Team Asics, set a new record in the Calamorro Skyrace with a time of 2:59:08, surpassing her previous record (3:00:08 in 2022). Julia Font took second place (3:00:42) after a stumble allowed Alonso to surge ahead and claim victory. Naiara Irigoyen, meanwhile, secured third place.

In the men's category, Roberto Delorenzi, running for Brooks Running, smashed Antonio Martínez's record (2:39:01) with a time of 2:25:40. The Swiss led from the beginning, maintaining a strong pace throughout the race.

Martínez (2:34:47) and Luca del Pero (2:36:55) claimed second and third place, respectively.

The Calamorro Skyrace, organised by Grupo Alpino Benalmádena since 2008 and broadcast live on the Evasion TV platform, distributed a total of 7,600 euros in prize money among the winners, with trophies and cash prizes awarded to the top performers in both male and female categories.