Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Winners Sara Alonso and Roberto Delorenzi as they crossed the line on Saturday. Chris Alonso
Two race records smashed during Mount Calamorro Skyrace on Costa del Sol
Running

Two race records smashed during Mount Calamorro Skyrace on Costa del Sol

Sara Alonso and Roberto Delorenzi crossed the Merrell Skyrunner World Series finish line in Benalmádena in record time

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 8 April 2024, 15:21

Compartir

Two records were smashed on Saturday as the second instalment of this year's Merrell Skyrunner World Series took place across 27.5 kilometres and at an altitude of 2,270 metres on Monte Calamorro in Benalmádena.

Spain's Sara Alonso, representing Team Asics, set a new record in the Calamorro Skyrace with a time of 2:59:08, surpassing her previous record (3:00:08 in 2022). Julia Font took second place (3:00:42) after a stumble allowed Alonso to surge ahead and claim victory. Naiara Irigoyen, meanwhile, secured third place.

In the men's category, Roberto Delorenzi, running for Brooks Running, smashed Antonio Martínez's record (2:39:01) with a time of 2:25:40. The Swiss led from the beginning, maintaining a strong pace throughout the race.

Martínez (2:34:47) and Luca del Pero (2:36:55) claimed second and third place, respectively.

The Calamorro Skyrace, organised by Grupo Alpino Benalmádena since 2008 and broadcast live on the Evasion TV platform, distributed a total of 7,600 euros in prize money among the winners, with trophies and cash prizes awarded to the top performers in both male and female categories.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Kingsway Tunnel celebrates 1st birthday
  2. 2 Patriotic English gear up for large-scale shindig in Benalmádena to honour St George
  3. 3 Fuengirola neighbourhood to welcome spring with colourful street party
  4. 4 A chance to visit the Malaga waterfalls that sparkle after the first spring rains
  5. 5 Meet the Malaga teenager who went viral for wanting to be a goat farmer
  6. 6 Fuengirola becomes better connected after joining local travel consortium
  7. 7 Anti-climax as 120th anniversary celebration ends in stalemate for Malaga CF
  8. 8 A musical journey from Hamburg and Ibiza to Malaga
  9. 9 Mijas to reduce risk of forest fires with controlled burning of dried vegetation and shrubland
  10. 10 Annual period to complete tax returns in Spain opens until 1 July

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad