Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The eight athletes who earned the call for the ITF Taekwon-Do European Championships. SUR
Taekwondo

Torremolinos taekwondo club sends eight athletes to ITF European Championships

Places were earned through standout performances at the national trials, securing qualification for the April championships in Crete

SUR

Monday, 26 January 2026, 09:41

Eight athletes from Club Fénix In Nae of Torremolinos have been selected for Spain’s national team for the ITF Taekwon-Do European Championships, underlining Malaga’s growing influence in the sport. The continental event will be held on the Greek island of Crete from 19 to 25 April.

The Torremolinos club is one of the most heavily represented in the Spanish squad after its fighters won their age groups and categories at the national selection championships. Those results earned places across senior, junior and pre-junior divisions in both male and female competitions.

Club director David Sanz will accompany the team as coach and said the achievement reflected the strength of local taekwondo. "Once again, our club, along with ITF taekwondo in Malaga and Andalucía, will play an important role for Spain at a continental event of the highest level. We’ll be aiming to perform as well as we possibly can," he said.

The selected athletes include Paula Sanz in senior female sparring under 62kg and third-degree patterns, and Miguel Espada in senior male sparring under 85kg.

Juniors Rebecca Brenner and Houda Benkirane will compete in sparring and patterns, respectively, with further representation from Candela Doblas, Ética Mae, Aníbal Romero and Peio López.

A ninth place could still be added depending on results.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Contract awarded for key section of Costa del Sol coastal path
  2. 2 Eastern Costa del Sol town uses AI to control traffic
  3. 3 Malaga CF run riot in the rain to send a message to Segunda rivals
  4. 4 Planned budget for renovation of San Pedro market increased
  5. 5 Malaga locals prepare emotional welcome for Elisabeth who underwent four-kilo tumour removal surgery
  6. 6 California holly

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Torremolinos taekwondo club sends eight athletes to ITF European Championships

Torremolinos taekwondo club sends eight athletes to ITF European Championships