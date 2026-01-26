Torremolinos taekwondo club sends eight athletes to ITF European Championships

The eight athletes who earned the call for the ITF Taekwon-Do European Championships.

Eight athletes from Club Fénix In Nae of Torremolinos have been selected for Spain’s national team for the ITF Taekwon-Do European Championships, underlining Malaga’s growing influence in the sport. The continental event will be held on the Greek island of Crete from 19 to 25 April.

The Torremolinos club is one of the most heavily represented in the Spanish squad after its fighters won their age groups and categories at the national selection championships. Those results earned places across senior, junior and pre-junior divisions in both male and female competitions.

Club director David Sanz will accompany the team as coach and said the achievement reflected the strength of local taekwondo. "Once again, our club, along with ITF taekwondo in Malaga and Andalucía, will play an important role for Spain at a continental event of the highest level. We’ll be aiming to perform as well as we possibly can," he said.

The selected athletes include Paula Sanz in senior female sparring under 62kg and third-degree patterns, and Miguel Espada in senior male sparring under 85kg.

Juniors Rebecca Brenner and Houda Benkirane will compete in sparring and patterns, respectively, with further representation from Candela Doblas, Ética Mae, Aníbal Romero and Peio López.

A ninth place could still be added depending on results.