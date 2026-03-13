Spain rules out joining any Strait of Hormuz operation for now

Mateo Balín Madrid. Friday, 13 March 2026, 12:38 Share

Defence minister Margarita Robles has ruled out the Spanish frigate Cristóbal Colón taking part in a future operation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The frigate is currently part of an air and sea mission in Cyprus escorting the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle. The strait is now blocked by the war in Iran. About 20 per cent of global oil passes through it on merchant vessels.

"Spain will never take part in any mission that does not have international backing or cover," whether from the United Nations, the Atlantic Alliance or the European Union, Robles stressed in remarks to the press.

The minister acknowledged, however, that "there is a serious situation" in the Middle East, and stressed that Spain "is a respectable ally committed to Nato".