Andrés Segovia: The classical guitar on the global stage

Jennie Rhodes Friday, 13 March 2026, 11:37 Share

Andrés Segovia is widely regarded as the musician who elevated the classical guitar to a respected instrument on the international stage. Born in Linares, Jaén, on 21 February 1893, Segovia went on to influence classical guitar traditions across Europe, the Americas and Asia throughout the twentieth century.

As well as several streets and a guitar competition named after him in Spain, there's also Jirón Andrés Segovia in Lima, Peru, Rue Andrés Segovia in Savigny -le-Temple and in Saint-Pierre-du-Mont, both in France.

Segovia lived and toured extensively through South America, Europe, the USA and Canada between the 1920s and 1970s. Throughout his international career, he encouraged leading composers including Heitor Villa-Lobos from Brazil and Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco from Italy to write new pieces for him.

Zoom

His masterclasses, especially those held at the Accademia Musicale Chigiana in Italy, attracted students from around the world, including the late English guitarist Julian Bream and Australian-English guitarist John Williams.

However, Segovia had a reputation for being authoritarian and a bully. John Williams himself has said that Segovia bullied students into playing only his style and stifled the development of their own styles.

Closer to home, the International Andrés Segovia Classical Guitar Competition, which is held in La Herradura (Granada province) every year, attracts talented young guitarists from all over the world.

The competition was started to honour the musician who had a summer house in the coastal town and spent much of his time there, particularly in his later years. Last year the prestigious award was won by Croatian guitarist, Filip Mišković.

Segovia died of a heart attack at the age of 94 on 2 June 1987 in Madrid. He is buried at Casa Museo Andrés Segovia in Linares.

The musician's legacy continues to shape guitar performance and education worldwide, ensuring that his impact extends far beyond Spain.