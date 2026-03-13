Fuengirola steps up its fight against gender-based violence

Tony Bryant Friday, 13 March 2026, 15:13 Share

Fuengirola Local Police are currently monitoring 67 women who are victims of gender-based violence through the national protection system known as VioGen.

The VioGen unit in the coastal town consists of two officers dedicated to this service, as well as a coordinator.

At present, under this cooperation agreement between public administrations, Fuengirola has 199 active cases, of which 34 per cent have been assigned to the Local Police.

The duties of these officers include a regular follow-up of all cases through personal interviews and discreet monitoring of both the complainants and their aggressors.

Since the middle of last year, the officers have also been working under a new operational model, coordinated with the National Police.

This model has modified risk levels and their classification, strengthened monitoring measures for all cases in order to extend supervision, and expanded coordination with other institutions, such as the municipal social services department. Officers hold regular meetings with social services staff to improve assistance for victims of gender-based violence and their families.

Any threat or situation of vulnerability can be reported by calling 016 or by contacting the Local Police directly on 092 or 952 58 09 00.

“Fuengirola is committed to equality and to the fight against gender-based violence. We were one of the pioneering town councils in Spain in creating a department of equality, as well as establishing the municipal women’s support service.

Although it is not formally a responsibility of the Local Police, our officers are always available to assist the National Police in combating this social scourge and protecting women who are going through this difficult experience,” explained mayor Ana Mula.

Psychological and legal counselling services

Mula also reminded residents that the women’s support centre, located in the ‘colours building’, offers psychological and legal counselling services.

This centre has assisted more than 1,200 women, either for psychological or legal advice. Of these, almost 500 women sought help for issues related to gender-based violence.