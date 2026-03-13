Traditional Malaga city bar reopens in new premises on the same site

Juan Soto Malaga. Friday, 13 March 2026, 12:04 Share

The characterful La Victoria district of Malaga city has got back one of its favourite local bars. Pedroso, on the square bearing the area's name, next to the Jardín de los Monos, reopened its doors this week after three long years away, to the delight of local residents.

Pedroso was the typical neighbourhood bar where locals would gather for a glass of wine or a tapa. Opened in 1973 and on the verge of its half-century, it was forced to close in April 2023 when the building it occupied was demolished to make way for a new housing development.

The reborn bar continues to be run by Samuel Cheli, the founder's son. Before being forced to close, he was joined by his mother Isabel Martín - who was in charge of the kitchen - and this time he is joined by his wife, Vanesa Reina.

The new establishment is located in exactly the same spot as before and has the same floor space of 57 square metres, though the interior has been laid out differently to gain a little extra kitchen space. It has four tables and six bar stools, with capacity for around 40 people.

Modernised

Pedroso is now a more modern bar and in this new chapter focuses on breakfasts. It is open from 8am to 6pm and offers a wide variety of tapas at lunchtime. Unlike before, it does not open in the evenings as it now concentrates on the morning trade (it previously opened at 1pm).

Owner Samuel Cheli admits that this change is due to the area lacking a decent place for a good coffee since Isamoa closed (which will itself reopen, though reinvented as a seafood restaurant). "We also want to avoid the evenings because there's very little footfall in this area."

What remains unchanged is the food offering. Pedroso will continue to focus on "traditional tapas", with highlights including tripe, Russian salad, stew and chicken livers (which had a devoted following). They have no plans to offer a set lunch menu.

Kitsch aesthetic

Although more modern in style, Pedroso retains some of the kitsch aesthetic it was known for. The bar is decorated with the large collection of African masks they had before - around 90 of them. However, many of the paintings and the bottle-cap column that so delighted customers has gone.

The owner acknowledges that the return has generated great anticipation in the neighbourhood and among his large loyal clientele. "When we closed, we already knew we would open again, and that moment has arrived," he adds enthusiastically.

Even before the opening, some regulars from the old bar had been asking about the whereabouts of the large mosaic of the Virgen del Rocío that decorated the façade and has not returned to its original spot. Samuel explains that the ceramic tile, which had been given to them as a gift by a local resident, was donated to the brotherhood, which has it on display at the door of the church of San Lázaro.