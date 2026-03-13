Business
Zara-owner Inditex made over 6bn in 2025
C. Alba
Friday, 13 March 2026, 12:28
Inditex, the Spanish clothing giant that includes brands such as Zara, Bershka and Stradivarius, made a record profit in 2025.
Announcing the results at a Madrid Zara store on Wednesday, the firm said it earned 6.2 billion euros in profit in its last financial year, which ended on 31 January.
This was 6% more than the previous year off sales of 39.8 billion euros.