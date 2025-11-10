Torremolinos offer only bright spark as Malaga province sides suffer in Primera RFEF

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Monday, 10 November 2025, 12:36 Share

The eleventh matchday in Group 2 of Primera RFEF proved a difficult one for Malaga province’s representatives.

Over the weekend, only Juventud de Torremolinos managed to secure a point, while Antequera CF and Marbella FC both suffered damaging defeats that further deepened their struggles in the lower half of the table.

Sevilla Atlético 1–1 Torremolinos

Torremolinos extended their solid run to just one defeat in nine games with a draw at the Jesús Navas Stadium on Sunday.

Antonio Calderón’s side struck first through Álex Camacho, who finished calmly after a clever pass from Climent. Goalkeeper Fran Martínez was crucial, saving a penalty from Álex Costa and later denying Dasilva.

However, the hosts equalised early in the second half when Castrín capitalised on a loose ball in the area.

Despite a late chance for Héctor, the visitors had to settle for a point but remain comfortably mid-table.

Marbella 1–2 Alcorcón

Marbella’s first home defeat of the season came on Sunday as Alcorcón punished their inefficiency in front of goal.

Rafa Llorente opened the scoring on the counter before Luis Alcalde levelled just before the break.

The home side rarely threatened after the restart, and the visitors sealed victory through Vladys Kopotun’s late strike.

With just one point from their last four matches, Carlos de Lerma’s team are now sliding towards the relegation zone.

Algeciras 1–0 Antequera

Antequera were left frustrated on Saturday after dominating for long spells but losing to Algeciras’ only shot on target.

A deflected free-kick beat Álvaro Fernández to hand the hosts victory, despite Abel Gómez’s men pressing hard after the interval.

Substitutes like Ribeiro came close to equalising, but the visitors’ lack of cutting edge proved costly.

The result leaves Antequera winless in three league games and now among the bottom four.