Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The pitch invasion at El Pozuelo in May. Marilú Báez
Football

Torremolinos football club set to pay heavy price for promotion party

The club is facing being hit with a fine and stadium closure following the pitch invasion celebrations at the start of May

Pedro Luis Alonso

Monday, 23 June 2025, 09:26

Juventud de Torremolinos have been hit with a proposed 10,000-euro fine and a one-month closure of their El Pozuelo ground after fans invaded the pitch during celebrations for their historic promotion to Primera RFEF.

The sanction, put forward by the Permanent Commission against Violence in Sport under the Higher Sports Council (CSD), cites "serious deficiencies in access control" during the final match against Deportiva Minera at the start of May.

The Commission also noted the use of pyrotechnics during the incident.

Similar punishments have been proposed for Avilés, Talavera and Burgos, while lighter penalties are suggested for Torrent, Cacereño and Ceuta. Zaragoza face a higher fine of 25,000 euros.

The Commission has urged clubs to ensure stricter compliance with crowd control regulations, warning of repeated incidents involving pitch invasions and fireworks in recent weeks.

SUR understands that the Costa del Sol club plan to appeal the decision.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Full steam ahead as Malaga neighbourhood becomes new Puerto Banús
  2. 2 Bonfires, music and age-old traditions for the night of San Juan on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Coín wedding for lawyer at well-known legal firm
  4. 4 The older we get, the less we drink: these are the warning signs for dehydration
  5. 5 Grid operator and utility firms blamed for national power blackout in Spain
  6. 6 El Corte Inglés reports a 512m-euro profit last year on sales of 16.7bn
  7. 7 Gibraltar military base to operate unchanged under planned EU treaty
  8. 8 Costa del Sol church marks 50 years of service
  9. 9 Manilva and surrounding areas face 39 months without a local fire station
  10. 10 Andalusian marinas are expecting a record summer

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Torremolinos football club set to pay heavy price for promotion party

Torremolinos football club set to pay heavy price for promotion party