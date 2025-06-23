Torremolinos football club set to pay heavy price for promotion party

The pitch invasion at El Pozuelo in May.

Pedro Luis Alonso Monday, 23 June 2025, 09:26

Juventud de Torremolinos have been hit with a proposed 10,000-euro fine and a one-month closure of their El Pozuelo ground after fans invaded the pitch during celebrations for their historic promotion to Primera RFEF.

The sanction, put forward by the Permanent Commission against Violence in Sport under the Higher Sports Council (CSD), cites "serious deficiencies in access control" during the final match against Deportiva Minera at the start of May.

The Commission also noted the use of pyrotechnics during the incident.

Similar punishments have been proposed for Avilés, Talavera and Burgos, while lighter penalties are suggested for Torrent, Cacereño and Ceuta. Zaragoza face a higher fine of 25,000 euros.

The Commission has urged clubs to ensure stricter compliance with crowd control regulations, warning of repeated incidents involving pitch invasions and fireworks in recent weeks.

SUR understands that the Costa del Sol club plan to appeal the decision.