The stolen tickets have been invalidated. SUR
Ticket theft clouds San Pedro’s high-profile Copa del Rey clash
Football

Ticket theft clouds San Pedro's high-profile Copa del Rey clash

The football club has informed the police that 250 tickets have been stolen and warned fans of strict entry checks for Wednesday’s match against Celta de Vigo

Nacho Carmona

Marbella

Monday, 28 October 2024, 15:41

UD San Pedro have reported the theft of 250 tickets for their upcoming Copa del Rey match against Celta de Vigo, scheduled for Wednesday night at the Antonio Naranjo municipal stadium.

In a statement on social media, the football club announced that ticket numbers 575 to 600 have been voided and will not allow entry to the 1,500-seat venue.

The club has filed an official police report and confirmed that ticket numbers will be checked at stadium entry points.

San Pedro also reminded fans that the official sales locations, announced earlier this week, include local businesses such as El Mundo de las Llaves, Venta Los Pacos, Clínica Dental Dr. Acosta, Administración de Lotería nª3 (calle Marqués del Duero), Grupo Puya San Pedro, Grupo Puya Marbella and Ferretería Flores.

Tickets, which range from 35 to 60 euros, went on sale last Thursday. The stolen tickets, priced at 50 euros, were intended for the Tribuna section.

