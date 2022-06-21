Three Malaga karatekas win gold at the under-21 European championships Sabrina Savoy, Zsamoran Shotte and Julieta Álvarez won in their categories at the event held in the Czech Republic

Three Malaga locals made their way to the top step of the podium last weekend at the European Karate Championships held in the Czech Republic. Sabrina Savoy, Zsamoran Shotte and Julieta Álvarez took home gold medals in their respective categories.

Zsamoran Shotte finally got his hands on some silverware after several attempts at the European championships over the years. Shotte, representing Malaga city's Club Ciudad Jardín in the under-19s, took gold in the kumite -68kg category (sparring) after beating Guilherme Gonçalves.

Julieta Álvarez won not just one, but two medals at the event. The Club Olimpic de Marbella karateka completed her best achievement with a gold medal in the kata category (choreographed karate moves), before going on to help Spain win bronze in the under-17s team event.

The gold-medal climax came at the hands of Sabrina Savoy's victory over Natacha Fernandes to complete her long-awaited, under-21s European kata title. This win confirms the talent she has on offer and how she is one to watch for the future.

Malaga once again proved that its karate talent factory is in full swing. Its recent success is continually contributing to the Spanish karate scene, which already has elite athletes in Olympic runner-up Damián Quintero and world champion María Torres.