This is the current lineup as Wimbledon injury forces late change to Spain's Olympic tennis team

Enric Gardiner Malaga Monday, 8 July 2024, 07:50

Spanish tennis star Pedro Martínez has received a late call-up to compete in the Olympic singles event after his compatriot Pablo Carreño withdrew due to a muscle injury sustained at Wimbledon.

Carreño, who won bronze in Tokyo by defeating Novak Djokovic, had intended to compete in both singles and doubles in Paris but will now only participate in the doubles tournament with Marcel Granollers.

This will be Martínez’s first Olympic appearance after a strong half-season, reaching the top 50 again, being a finalist at the ATP250 in Estoril, winning the Girona Challenger, and reaching the finals in Tenerife and Bordeaux.

Martínez, ranked 47th in the world when the Olympic list was made, had previously expressed dissatisfaction at being excluded from the Games due to the protected rankings of Carreño and veteran Rafael Nadal, describing his omission as “unjust”.

Davidovich racing to be fit

The singles team now includes Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Pedro Martínez and Malaga's Alejandro Davidovich, who is racing against time to be fit after missing the start of Wimbledon due to a back injury.

In doubles, the pairs are Nadal-Alcaraz and Carreño-Granollers, while Sara Sorribes and Cristina Bucsa will represent Spain in the women’s singles and doubles.

The Olympic tournament, held on clay courts at Roland Garros, will run from 27 July to 4 August. The Spanish Tennis Federation announced the team will depart for Paris on 22 June and stay at the Olympic Village.