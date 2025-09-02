Team Spain prepares for 2025 Walking Football Cup of Nations

Jennie Rhodes Malaga Tuesday, 2 September 2025, 15:18 Share

As the 2025 Walking Football Cup of Nations taking place in Alicante this October draws closer, Team Spain is starting to ramp up the preparations.

The tournament, which is now in its second year having taken place for the first time in England in 2024, is being held at Sports City in Torrevieja (Alicante province). Teams are coming from England, Spain, France, Italy and Morocco and as far a field as Nigeria, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Australia and other countries.

The squads were announced at a selection camp in Alicante in June and on 20 September the women's team will be holding a training session at La Viñuela football pitch in the east of Malaga province. They will have the chance to get to know each other better and work out positions and playing techniques.

Team member Nicki Bracey, who lives in the Axarquía and plays for local teams as well as being one of the original Team Spain players, got in touch with SUR in English to give an update on Team Spain Women. She explained there are two age categories: women's 40s and 50s and that both teams are made up of a mixture of Spanish and foreign resident players, mainly from Malaga, Costa Blanca, Seville and Tenerife. There are also men's teams in the 50s and 60s age categories also with Spanish and foreign players from across Spain.

Zoom The selection camp in Alicante. SUR

Nicki said that the Malaga-based players have managed to meet up to play together over summer, using the indoor facilities in Torrox and the outdoor pitch in La Viñuela. She admitted that some sessions were tough: “We’ve battled through. Sometimes it’s been 35C and we’ve been playing," she said.

Nicki added that on the squad there's "a handful of people from last year’s international in Morocco, about four people from then, including some of the people from Seville who played in the France tournament".

After the training session on 20 September there will only be one more chance to get together in Torrevieja the day before the tournament starts. Nicki said that session will be “quite gentle as we need to save ourselves for the four-day tournament".

Nicki added that the kits have been ordered and the team should receive them at the training session on 20 September. Click here for further information on Team Spain and the tournament.