Successful SUR golf tournament at Los Arqueros

Marina Rivas Friday, 12 September 2025, 14:58 Share

It was a perfect morning in Benahavís, not as hot as it had been earlier that week, and cloudy - ideal conditions to enjoy one of Costa del Sol's favourite sports. Los Arqueros Golf & Country Club, one of the most renowned clubs in the province, hosted the latest SUR golf tournament. A different type of event, in which, although the players don't hesitate to bring out their competitive sides to the golf course, a fun and relaxed atmosphere predominates.

The real objective of this tournament aren't the prizes, but the opportunity to test your skills on the demanding golf course and above all, to socialise, share moments and anecdotes with other golf enthusiasts, and enjoy a day out creating new professional and personal bonds.

The round started at 9.00 a.m. and lasted until approximately 2.00 p.m. Once the competition was over, determined under the Stableford scoring system, the 96 players, exhausted after covering several kilometres of ground, enjoyed a cocktail in which they were able to meet, get to know each other more and share their thoughts, against the backdrop of a freshly-mowed lawn, ready for the beginning of the high season. After this, prizes were awarded to the most outstanding players, who received various gifts from SUR and sponsors such as, Turismo Costa del Sol, Benahavís Town Council, Ibercaja and Hospiten.

The Scratch champion was Rubén Guerrero (69); the best in the first male category (0-17.8 handicap), Ernesto Galán (40 points); the first in the second category (17.9 to 29), Craig Jhonson (42); the best female was Lynn Fisher (37). In addition, the longest tee-shots were from Román Romero and Innet Bladem, and the closest ball to reach the 5th hole was Andoni Basterrechea.

"I would rank the tournament highly. There was a very good atmosphere, people were very happy with the golf course and really enjoyed playing, and the results were quite good considering that it's a hard course. We hope they repeat the experience", says the club's Caddy Master, Gorka Totoricagüena.