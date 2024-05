SUR in English Malaga Friday, 31 May 2024, 14:57 Compartir Copiar enlace

History was made by the Sotogrande athletics squad at the recent Interschools Competition at Estepona Olympics stadium.

Sotogrande International School excelled across all disciplines to secure the coveted trophy for the first time, competing against nine participating schools.