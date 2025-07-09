Matías Stuber Nerja Wednesday, 9 July 2025, 17:12 Compartir

Davide Carrera, an Italian freediver based in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol, has broken the world freediving record by descending to 117 metres in the Vertical Blue, the most important competition in this extreme sport which is taking place in The Bahamas.

Carrera is one of the most recognised freediving figures in the world. He was born in Turin in 1975. Although he represents his country of birth when diving, he has been living in Malaga province for several years and Nerja's El Playazo beach is where he usually trains.

Zoom A file image showing Davide Carrera doing breathing exercises, in Nerja. Migue Fernández

Freedivers from all over the world come to Nerja to train with Carrera. He has been diving down to the depths without a tank for decades. "It's the most natural way to dive," he says and as although he is about to celebrate his 50th birthday, he makes it clear that he is not thinking about retirement for the time being.