Spanish teen skater earns Olympic diploma despite back injury Naia Laso, 15, came seventh after scoring 86.28 in a highly competitive final

Laso, wearing her lucky socks during the skate final.

Pío García Wednesday, 7 August 2024, 16:50

Fifteen-year-old Spanish skater Naia Laso finished seventh in the women's park final at the Paris Games on Tuesday, earning an Olympic diploma despite suffering a back injury.

Laso, who wore her lucky Star Wars socks, scored 86.28 in a highly competitive final, impressing the crowd gathered at La Concorde.

The skater experienced a back pinch during the classification round, making it difficult for her to perform freely. Injections provided some relief, allowing her to complete the three required runs.

Her first attempt earned her a 59.85 after a fall, and a second attempt was marred by another fall. However, in her third run, she delivered a clean performance that garnered applause and her final score.

"I'm happy, though I knew I could do more," she said post-competition.

The gold medal went to Australian skater Trew, with Japanese skater Hiraki taking silver and British star Sky Brown winning bronze.