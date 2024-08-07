Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The friends embrace with the Eiffel Tower in the background. SUR
Spanish duo claim historic gold in Olympic marathon race walk mixed relay

María Pérez and Álvaro Martín won only the fourth-ever athletics gold for Spain at the Summer Games

Igor Barcia

Wednesday, 7 August 2024, 22:48

In a momentous victory, María Pérez and Álvaro Martín secured a historic gold on Wednesday at the Paris Olympics to earn themselves a spot in a very elite club.

The Spanish pair’s triumph in the marathon race walk mixed relay marks only the fourth gold in the history of Spanish athletics at the Olympics, joining Dani Plaza, Fermín Cacho and Ruth Beitia.

Pérez and Martín, both double world champions, and respectively silver and bronze medallists in these Games, demonstrated their prowess in the newly introduced event.

The strategy employed by the Spanish team was crucial. Initially staying within the leading pack, they made their decisive move in the final stages. Martín’s powerful relay, especially against Ecuador’s Pintado, set the stage for Pérez.

Her determined pace proved insurmountable for Ecuador, clinching the gold for Spain.

The victory was celebrated with an emotional embrace between the two friends, symbolising their hard work and dedication.

