Spain's main hopes dashed during nightmarish day at Dakar 2025

David Sánchez de Castro Madrid Monday, 6 January 2025, 16:18

Spanish hopes in the Dakar Rally 2025 lay in tatters this Monday after a catastrophic end to the 48-hour stage dashed the ambitions of Carlos Sainz, Nani Roma and Cristina Gutiérrez.

Once considered contenders for top honours, the trio, along with other Spanish drivers, endured a disastrous sequence of events across 300 kilometres of unforgiving terrain.

Carlos Sainz, aiming for a record-equalling fifth Dakar title, saw his chances unravel midway through the stage. Navigation issues across treacherous dunes near Bisha (Saudi Arabia) compounded the problems that began with a rollover on Sunday, which left his car severely damaged and without a windscreen for half the stage.

Despite soldiering on, Sainz and co-driver Lucas Cruz lost 90 minutes to Yazeed Al-Rajhi, who claimed victory in the gruelling segment.

Meanwhile, Nani Roma’s campaign ended with a mechanical breakdown at kilometre 766. Unable to continue without assistance, the veteran effectively retired from the race, marking a disappointing return for Ford in the world's toughest rally. Roma’s exit leaves the team looking ahead to 2026, potentially with new drivers.

Cristina Gutiérrez also suffered heartbreak on her debut with a top-tier car. Stranded at kilometre 729, she required a recovery truck to reach the bivouac, forcing her out of competitive contention. Though she will rejoin as a support driver for Dacia, her dreams of a podium finish are over.

Even Spain’s middle-order drivers faltered, with Isidre Esteve losing hours to yet another mechanical failure. His struggles epitomised a day of dashed hopes for Spanish competitors.

Reasons for optimism

On a brighter note, Valencia’s Tosha Schareina kept Spanish prospects alive in the motorbike category. Schareina remains within striking distance of the leaders as the rally heads into the marathon stage.

Young Spaniard Edgar Canet also showed promise, maintaining a top-10 position in the general classification. The 19-year-old faces a crucial test in the upcoming marathon stage, where consistency will be key.

With key players out of contention in the car category, the focus now shifts to Schareina and Canet to salvage Spanish pride in this year’s Dakar.