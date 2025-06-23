Spain's Carlos Alcaraz wins at Queen's in perfect preparation for Wimbledon

Enric Gardiner Monday, 23 June 2025, 09:23 Compartir

Carlos Alcaraz extended his extraordinary run of form with a second Queen’s Club title on Sunday, overcoming Czech opponent Jiri Lehecka 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2 in a closely contested final in London.

The result gives the Spaniard his fourth title from the last five tournaments he has played, adds a fourth grass-court trophy to his growing collection and reaffirms his status as a favourite for Wimbledon, which begins on 30 June.

This is thanks to the 22-year-old carrying his momentum seamlessly onto grass with an 18-match winning streak. Key to his success has been a significant improvement in his serving. After hitting a career-best 15 aces against Roberto Bautista Agut earlier in the week, Alcaraz surpassed that again in the final with 18.

He capitalised on a lapse from Lehecka at 5-5 to clinch the opening set, and although the Czech levelled in a tie-break after Alcaraz made a rare double fault, the Spaniard quickly recovered in the decider. He broke early for 3-1, maintained control and closed out the match as Lehecka faded.

'Special tournament'

"I came here without any expectations," Alcaraz said afterwards. "I just wanted to get ready for the grass season as soon as possible, but this is a really special tournament for me and I’m very happy to have won it for the second time."

Having already lifted trophies this year in Rotterdam, Monte Carlo, Rome and Roland Garros, Alcaraz heads to Wimbledon as arguably the most in-form player on the tour. He is now just 1,130 points behind Sinner in the official ATP rankings and remains the closest challenger to Djokovic’s tally of 100 career titles among active players.