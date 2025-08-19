Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Alcaraz in action. Reuters
Tennis

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz claims Cincinnati Masters tennis title after Jannik Sinner retires ill

The Italian withdrew after just 23 minutes, handing the Spaniard his sixth title of 2025 and reinforcing his position as the player to beat ahead of the US Open

Enric Gardiner

Tuesday, 19 August 2025, 17:05

Carlos Alcaraz claimed the Cincinnati Masters crown on Monday night after Jannik Sinner retired midway through the first set due to illness. The Italian trailed 5-0 and appeared visibly unwell before deciding he could not continue.

The match, played in 32-degree heat with high humidity, saw Sinner struggle from the outset. He lost 12 of the opening 15 points and committed seven unforced errors in just two games.

After double-faulting to hand Alcaraz a dominant lead, he called for medical assistance and told doctors: “I tried, but I feel very unwell,” before retiring.

In his address to the crowd, Sinner apologised: “Since yesterday, I've not felt well. I thought I would improve overnight, but I didn't. I'm very sorry to all of you.”

Alcaraz also expressed sympathy, saying: “This isn't the way I want to win matches or tournaments. You're a great champion and I'm sure you will come back stronger.”

The victory gives Alcaraz his eighth Masters 1000 title, equalling Thomas Muster, and leaves him in position to overtake Sinner in the rankings at the US Open, which begins in New York on Sunday.

