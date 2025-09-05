Spain sweep aside Bulgaria with first-half blitz in World Cup football qualifier

Lamine Yamal and Mikel Merino celebrate one of the goals.

Spain produced a dominant display to beat Bulgaria 3-0 in their opening September qualifier for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The match, played at the Vasil Levski Stadium in Sofia on Thursday night, was effectively decided inside the first half.

Mikel Oyarzabal struck in the fifth minute after a flowing move involving Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Martín Zubimendi, scoring his eleventh goal under Luis de la Fuente.

Marc Cucurella doubled the lead on the half-hour mark with his first international goal, a powerful left-footed shot after a loose ball fell kindly.

Minutes later, Mikel Merino headed in from a corner to put the result beyond doubt before the interval.

Spain controlled the tempo after the break, with De la Fuente rotating his squad. Rodri and Dani Carvajal made welcome returns from injury, both playing 30 minutes, while 18-year-old Jesús Rodríguez made his debut late on.

Bulgaria, ranked 84th by FIFA, rarely threatened, though Radoslav Kirilov hit the post in a rare attack. The home crowd applauded defensive clearances as Spain continued to dominate possession.

The result leaves Spain top of Group E alongside Turkey, who beat Georgia 3-2 in Tbilisi.