Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Lamine Yamal and Mikel Merino celebrate one of the goals. EFE
Football

Spain sweep aside Bulgaria with first-half blitz in World Cup football qualifier

La Roja scored three goals before half time as they eased to victory in Sofia to start their journey towards the 2026 event

Ignacio Tylko

Madrid

Friday, 5 September 2025, 13:35

Spain produced a dominant display to beat Bulgaria 3-0 in their opening September qualifier for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The match, played at the Vasil Levski Stadium in Sofia on Thursday night, was effectively decided inside the first half.

Mikel Oyarzabal struck in the fifth minute after a flowing move involving Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Martín Zubimendi, scoring his eleventh goal under Luis de la Fuente.

Marc Cucurella doubled the lead on the half-hour mark with his first international goal, a powerful left-footed shot after a loose ball fell kindly.

Minutes later, Mikel Merino headed in from a corner to put the result beyond doubt before the interval.

Spain controlled the tempo after the break, with De la Fuente rotating his squad. Rodri and Dani Carvajal made welcome returns from injury, both playing 30 minutes, while 18-year-old Jesús Rodríguez made his debut late on.

Bulgaria, ranked 84th by FIFA, rarely threatened, though Radoslav Kirilov hit the post in a rare attack. The home crowd applauded defensive clearances as Spain continued to dominate possession.

The result leaves Spain top of Group E alongside Turkey, who beat Georgia 3-2 in Tbilisi.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town wages war on dangerous processionary caterpillars
  2. 2 Residents complain of illegal campers at Costa del Sol beauty spot
  3. 3 San Diego Comic-Con Málaga announces Arnold Schwarzenegger as star guest
  4. 4 Worried family plea for information about missing French man in the Axarquía area of Malaga province
  5. 5 Registering your Spanish property for tourist use? New voting requirements explained
  6. 6 A minute rare snail found alive in Gibraltar makes international headlines
  7. 7 Team Spain prepares for 2025 Walking Football Cup of Nations
  8. 8 HM Customs in Gibraltar seizes 40 kilos of cannabis in territorial waters
  9. 9 No new signings through the door at Malaga CF after late negotiations falter
  10. 10 Inland Malaga village launches phone service for residents to report problems

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Spain sweep aside Bulgaria with first-half blitz in World Cup football qualifier

Spain sweep aside Bulgaria with first-half blitz in World Cup football qualifier