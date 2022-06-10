Spain stuggle against Switzerland in their first Nations League win An early goal by Sarabia was all La Roja needed to take the three points, but Luis Enrique's men were always skating on thin ice

Spain's prospects of making it to the Final Four in the Nations League improved on Thursday night following a narrow, 1-0 win over Switzerland in Geneva. Pablo Sarabia's early goal was all La Roja needed to pick up a crucial three points, but the Spanish side struggled throughout.

The 13th-minute goal by Sarabia was deserved and it rewarded Spain's good first half. Luis Enrique's side was more solid in defence and more direct in attack, a drastic change from the gloomy showing in the previous game against the Czech Republic.

La Roja withered away in the second half which, when combined with a more energetic Switzeland, meant that the home side looked more likely to score an equaliser and had Spain holding on until the end.

The Spaniards did struggle to keep their clean sheet, but somehow managed to do so. This win must serve as a another reminder to Spain are still missing some conviction, and many teams find it too easy to exploit their weaknesses.

In the end, the most important thing was the Luis Enrique's men won the game, picked up three points and are second in their Nations League table, and they are still within reach of leapfrogging Portugal.

Spain will next play the Czech Republic on Sunday, 12 June at La Rosaleda. The game in the Costa del Sol capital has been sold out for weeks, with tickets going like hot cakes within 24 hours of going on sale.