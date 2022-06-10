Malaga's La Rosaleda stadium is ready to host the Spanish national football team on Sunday Spain haven't played in the Costa del Sol capital since 2017, and Sunday's game has been sold out for weeks

Malaga city's La Rosaleda stadium will be the home venue for the Spanish national team for Sunday night's Nations League game against the Czech Republic.

La Rosaleda will be full, and all 30,000 tickets were sold less than 24 hours after going on sale last month. The national side hasn't played in the Costa del Sol capital since November 2017.

It will be Spain's last match in this round of Nations League games, which have come at the end of the season, just before the summer break. La Roja drew their opening two games (1-1 with Portugal and 2-2 with the Czech Republic) and narrowly defeated Switzerland 1-0 on Thursday night.

Despite finally picking up their first win, Spain go into their fourth outing with the need of maximising their points to make it to the Final Four.