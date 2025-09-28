Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Spanish team in action earlier this year. WalterD
Rugby

Spain rugby team to face Fiji in Malaga this November

The game, organised as preparation for the Rugby World Cup in 2027, will take place at the Ciudad de Málaga athletics stadium

Nacho Carmona

Malaga

Sunday, 28 September 2025, 21:50

Spain will host Fiji in a rugby union friendly at the Ciudad de Málaga athletics stadium this November as part of their preparations for the 2027 World Cup. The fixture will be one of three autumn internationals arranged for Pablo Bouza’s side, alongside matches against Tonga in Leganés and England in Valladolid.

Fiji, ranked ninth in the world, are regulars at the sport’s top tournaments, while Tonga sit 17th in the global standings and England fifth.

The date for the Malaga clash is yet to be confirmed, though Spain’s meeting with England has been scheduled for 16 November.

The national team secured qualification for the 2027 World Cup in Australia earlier this year, marking only their second appearance at the tournament after 1999.

Malaga-born full-back Alberto Carmona, who came through Rugby Malaga and now plays in France, could feature if selected.

